Multiple people have died after a white SUV lost control at Kensington and Allegheny avenues in the Kensington section of the city.

Around 2:45 a.m., Philadelphia Police say that the SUV jumped a curb and hit pedestrians outside of SEPTA’s Allegheny Station, striking at least three people.

A member of the the Department of Licenses and Inspection was at the scene to check on the structural integrity of the building.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.