Police are investigating the death of a person at a station on SEPTA’s Market-Frankford Line.
The incident occurred around 10:55 a.m. Wednesday, when a person fell from the 8th Street Station platform in between two cars of a westbound train, a SEPTA spokesperson said.
Service on the line was halted for about two hours while authorities investigated.
By Wednesday afternoon, trains were running again, but passengers were told to expect delays while SEPTA resumed full operations.
Further details weren’t immediately available.