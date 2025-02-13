Don’t forget: Thursday is the last day to purchase SEPTA passes for the Eagles parade

Act now! Thursday is your last day to buy a SEPTA regional rail pass for the Eagles Super Bowl parade on Friday.

Regional Rail passes cannot be purchased on the day of the parade, and cash or credit cards will not be accepted either.

To use Regional Rail on Friday, riders may load their SEPTA Key card in advance, use an existing SEPTA pass, or purchase a special one-day pass, available for $10.

The special one-day pass must be purchased in person at a Regional Rail sales office. Those passes are valid for 10 rides across all transit modes.

Once inside the city, SEPTA will have you covered. The Market-Frankford Line and Broad Street Line will be free on parade day, thanks to a sponsorship with Kevin Hart’s tequila brand, Gran Coramino. Those trains will operate on an express scheduled and skip some stations, and will run every 6 to 8 minutes beginning at 5 a.m.

Buses and trolleys will have modified routes, and regular payment and fares will apply.

For more information on SEPTA’s plans for the day, visit septa.org/news/super-bowl-parade/.