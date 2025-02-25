SEPTA’s Regional Rail service experiencing delays because of power outage

SEPTA’s Regional Rail service was experiencing substantial delays Tuesday evening because of a power outage, but service was slowly getting back to normal, an agency spokesperson said.

“We had a power outage at about 5 p.m. that impacted service out of Jefferson and Suburban stations,” SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said in an email.

“We got it back at about 5:30 and trains are moving again, but unfortunately, there will be residual delays that are likely to last through the evening rush hour,” Busch said.

SEPTA has sent out additional employees to assist commuters with the delays, he said.