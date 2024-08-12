Link copied to clipboard
Police investigate stabbing at SEPTA station in Center City
The stabbing occurred around 3 p.m. on the westbound platform at the 15th Street Station on the Market-Frankford Line. A man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, a spokesperson said.
A person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed at a SEPTA station near City Hall Monday afternoon, a SEPTA spokesperson said.
The stabbing occurred around 3 p.m. on the westbound platform at the 15th Street Station on the Market-Frankford Line, said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch.
“The victim is a male, and he was transported to the hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries,” Busch said in an email.
No arrests were reported.