Man killed by subway train at Olney Transit Center

A man was struck and killed by a subway train Tuesday afternoon at the Olney Transit Center, a SEPTA spokesperson said.

Around 3:10 p.m., the man was walking between train cars when he fell onto the tracks for the Broad-Ridge Spur and was fatally struck, SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said.

Shuttle buses operated in place of trains between the Fern Rock Transit Center and Erie Station until around 6 p.m., when regular train service resumed, Busch said.

No further information about the man or the incident was immediately available.