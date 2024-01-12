Link copied to clipboard
Person fatally struck by SEPTA train in University City
The person was struck by a train in the tunnel between 30th Street and 34th Street Stations.
A person was fatally struck by a train in a subway tunnel on the Market-Frankford Line Friday night, police said.
Shortly after 8 p.m., the person was struck by a train in the tunnel between 30th Street and 34th Street Stations and was pronounced dead by fire department personnel.
The incident was under investigation, said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch.
SEPTA reported delays in both directions because of police activity.