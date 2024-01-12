Skip to content
Person fatally struck by SEPTA train in University City

The person was struck by a train in the tunnel between 30th Street and 34th Street Stations.

Police and fire department personnel on the scene where a person was fatally struck by a train in a subway tunnel between 30th and 34th Streets on the Market-Frankford Line, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.
Police and fire department personnel on the scene where a person was fatally struck by a train in a subway tunnel between 30th and 34th Streets on the Market-Frankford Line, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.Read moreSteven M. Falk / Staff Photographer
    by Robert Moran
A person was fatally struck by a train in a subway tunnel on the Market-Frankford Line Friday night, police said.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the person was struck by a train in the tunnel between 30th Street and 34th Street Stations and was pronounced dead by fire department personnel.

The incident was under investigation, said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch.

SEPTA reported delays in both directions because of police activity.