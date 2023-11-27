SEPTA transit police shoot stabbing suspect outside City Hall

SEPTA transit police shot a man outside City Hall who was a suspect in a stabbing of a woman working as a security guard for SEPTA nearby Monday night in Center City, authorities said.

Shortly after 8 p.m., a transit police officer shot the man at the southeast corner of City Hall, across the street from the district attorney’s office, authorities said.

The woman works for Scotlandyard, a private firm contracted by SEPTA to bolster security in the transit system, said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch.

“She saw the male with a knife, and that male then stabbed her,” Busch said in an email.

“SEPTA police responding confronted him, and one officer discharged their service weapon, striking the suspect,” Busch said.

Both the stabbing victim and the suspect were transported to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. The woman was listed in stable condition with a stab wound to her neck, police said.

The suspect was reported to be in surgery, and a condition was not immediately available last night.

The stabbing initially was believed to have occurred at or near the Broad Street Line station at Walnut Street.