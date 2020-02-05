A SEPTA trolley struck and killed a man early Wednesday in Southwest Philadelphia, officials said.
The operator of the Route 36 trolley told investigators he did not see the man before the trolley hit him about 12:20 a.m. on Island Avenue near Lindbergh Boulevard, SEPTA said.
The man, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
SEPTA said trolley was traveling to the Route 36 terminus at the Eastwick Loop when it hit the man and the operator applied the emergency brake.
No other injuries were reported.