Burst water pipe causes partial closure of SEPTA’s regional rail station in Center City

A burst water pipe caused SEPTA to close a section of Jefferson Station in Center City, but regional rail trains were still making stops there for commuters, an agency spokesperson said.

The water started flooding into Section A of the station around 6 p.m., and the water was shut off shortly after 7 p.m., said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch.

Section A was expected to remain closed Monday night for cleanup but should reopen in time for the morning rush Tuesday, Busch said.

All trains were still running with boardings and exits at other platforms, Busch said.

“We believe the pipe burst was likely due to the change in temperature,” Busch said in an email Monday. “We also had one at the Allegheny subway station today, and a few last week on the days it got above freezing.”