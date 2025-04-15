Philly’s ‘Shark Tank’ auditions brought 1,000 hopefuls who pitched kale chips, teddy bears, and more

Hundreds of entrepreneurs lined up outside Rivers Casino in Fishtown last week — not to gamble at the blackjack tables, but to pitch their big ideas in hopes of appearing on ABC’s Shark Tank.

Casting producers for the Emmy Award-winning business reality show stopped in Philadelphia on Friday, April 11, in search of the next Scrub Daddy, Fila Manila, or Black Paper Party — all local brands that previously scored deals on the show.

The series, now casting for its 17th season, puts hopeful entrepreneurs in front of celebrity investors like Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary, giving them a chance to trade equity in their companies for a investment.

Nearly 1,000 people arrived as early as 4:50 a.m., some huddled under the casino garage ceiling to stay dry in the rain. By the end of the day, casting producers heard roughly 460 pitches, according to Shark Tank casting producer Mindy Zemrak.

“Philadelphia showed its true entrepreneurial spirit at the open call,” Zemrak said. “So many eager entrepreneurs turned up and everyone was buzzing with excitement, you could feel the energy in that room.”

The open call is just the first step in a multi-round vetting process. Entrepreneurs selected to move forward typically go through background checks, product evaluations, and video interviews before they’re invited to film in front of the Sharks. Only a fraction of applicants end up appearing on the show — and fewer walk away with deals.

Among the first in line were Vincent “Vegan Vinny” DePaul and Jordan Atkins of Norristown, cofounders of Kingdom Kale, a line of raw, vegan, gluten-free kale chips. The duo said they arrived early to secure a prime pitching spot.

“It just takes a lot of patience, dedication, money, and talent,” DePaul said. “I like to grow food, so it’s like we start with a seed, you see a sprout, and then you water it and nurture it. It’s all a learning experience, and the biggest thing for us—it’s faith."

DePaul previously ran Gangster Vegan, a restaurant that helped launch the nonprofit God Feeds. Ten percent of Kingdom Kale’s proceeds, the duo said, will support the nonprofit. Their goal is to promote healthier and more spiritual lifestyles through food.

Eunique Hunter of Drexel Hill was inspired by a personal moment as a new mother to invent The Bear Hug — a plush teddy bear with adjustable straps designed to gently hold children in place while receiving medicine, meals, or sensory support.

“There was a day when my husband, who usually helps me with this, wasn’t home to help me provide my son with antibiotics to cure an ear infection,” Hunter said. “So, I came up with ‘The Bear Hug’ and it made all these things for my son, easy peasy.”

She hopes to strike a deal with Greiner, citing her success launching women-led products into big box retailers.

Samy Khaouan, a retired police officer from Lyon, France, flew to Philadelphia to present Slide Ball, a portable tabletop game that combines elements of bocce and shuffleboard.

“We can play Slide Ball everywhere. On the picnic table, the bed, the billiards table — any surface in the world," Khaouan said.

The game uses a roll-up mat with a bull’s-eye target, where players slide lightweight pucks to score points. Khaouan hopes to partner with sports teams or hotel chains to brand the mats with logos and custom colors.

Other inventions pitched included the Trailer Jack 360 by Harrison Grimm of Pittsburgh, a jack that allows 360-degree trailer movement using a ball-bearing mechanism, and Blue Bomber, an all-purpose cleaner created by Cincinnati native Marcus Dawson.

“I’m nervous and excited. I grew up watching Shark Tank for years as a kid and through my adulthood. To even have the opportunity for the chance to pitch in front of the ‘Sharks’—it’s really exciting,”

Marcus Dawson, a professional cleaning specialist from Cincinnati, Ohio invented a new residential and commercial all-purpose cleaner, “Blue Bomber,” that can be used for grime on the sides of bathtubs or tugboats.

Dawson’s Blue Bomber is already being used in some restaurants, hotels, and resorts, but Dawson said he hopes to scale up with help from Sharks Daymond John or Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary — and eventually dethrone household-name cleaners like Windex, Formula 409, Fantastik, and Mop & Glo.

“This is my first time in Philadelphia in 20 years, and I love the monuments and how the old buildings are structured. It’s a heck of a city,” Dawson said.

Whether any of these hopefuls will make it to the tank remains to be seen — casting decisions typically take months.

Shark Tank: How to watch

📅 Fridays at 8 p.m.

📺 ABC

💻 Stream it on ABC.com (with cable login), Hulu, YouTube TV, or fuboTV

📣 Season 16 is airing now. Season 17 is in the works.