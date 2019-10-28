A $1,000 reward is being offered for information in the theft of a puppy from the Pennsylvania SPCA’s headquarters on Erie Avenue in North Philadelphia.
The PSPCA said the Shiba Inu puppy was stolen around 5 p.m. Friday by man who was wearing a black hat and black Nike sweatshirt. The puppy is about 2 to 3 months old.
An anonymous donor is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the thief and the safe return of the dog, the PSPCA said in releasing photos of the puppy and the suspect.
Anyone with information can call PSPCA’s cruelty hotline, 866-601-7722, or send an email to cruelty@pspca.org.