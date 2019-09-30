A man was killed and two women were seriously wounded early Monday in a shooting on a Kensington street corner, police said.
Police said the gunfire erupted about 2:55 a.m. at the corner of East Indiana Avenue and D Street.
Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters at the scene that surveillance camera video showed the three victims standing around a red vehicle before the shooting.
One of the women got into that vehicle, and when she got out, a gunman in a red hooded sweatshirt fired at least nine shots at the trio from a “close proximity,” Small said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The two women were taken to Temple University in serious condition, one with a bullet wound to her neck, the other with a wound near her hip, officials said.
The gunman fled west on Indiana, police said.
Investigators were seeking to establish a motive for the shooting.