2 critically wounded in shooting near West Philadelphia playground

Two people were shot Monday afternoon near the West Mill Creek Playground in West Philadelphia, police said.

Just after 3:40 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting on the 5000 block of Ogden Street.

Police transported a 17-year-old to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his groin, abdomen, and right leg.

The second victim, a 22-year-old woman, also was taken by police to Penn Presbyterian, where she was listed in stable condition with a gunshot wound to her right leg.

Police said they found spent shell casings on the 5000 block of Ogden and were searching for two suspects.