Gusty winds and a full moon could combine for minor flooding along the Shore, while Philly will see more bitter cold temperatures

New Jersey Shore communities are forecast to see minor flooding Sunday, as an offshore storm is expected to bring high winds that will also cause another bitterly cold night for Philadelphia and its suburbs.

The biggest concern is the high winds, which are expected to bring gusts of up to 40 or even 50 mph in Cape May County, as well as Sussex County, Del., according to Amanda Lee, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Mount Holly office. Sustained winds are forecast to be 20 to 25 mph.

Advertisement

“There’s potential for some minor coastal flooding with the high tide cycles,” Lee said. Sunday morning’s high tide looks to carry the greatest risk, she added, with the potential for more with the Monday morning high tide.

The threat of flooding is the result of two factors: the wind pushing water closer to the coast and the full moon.

“When we’re in full moons and new moons, the astronomical tides are higher as well,” Lee said. “So the combination of those factors are leading to the potential for the coastal flooding.”

While wind and flooding are the chief concerns, the Shore could also receive some snow — up to half an inch, she said.

Philadelphia and the region

The storm’s impact is expected to be felt much less in Philadelphia, with no snow and lower winds. But breezes could push the wind chill to minus 10 degrees, Lee said.

“It’s still certainly going to be a breezy day, particularly on Sunday. We’ll potentially see wind gusts up to around 30 miles an hour or so,” she said.

Sunday morning’s low is forecast to be in the high single digits to around 10 degrees, with winds picking up later in the day to keep things frigid.

“Again, still very much the same pattern we’ve been in: very, very cold,” Lee said.

Atlantic City gears up

Lee said that while any flooding along the Shore should be minor, that could still mean some full road closures. Conditions may be worse along the bays, where winds could push ice onshore.

One community gearing up for any high winds and floods is Atlantic City, said Scott Evans, the fire chief and emergency management coordinator. He said the city is expecting minor flooding, which may mean water on a few streets.

City public works crews have been out clearing drains, and were ready to salt icy roads, Evans said.

“Just a couple of our low-lying areas are going to experience what we call our nuisance flooding, but this ... will be compounded because the temperatures will be well below freezing,” he said.

Evans encouraged Atlantic City residents to take steps, as they would ahead of other potential emergencies.

“Make sure you have your emergency preparedness kits, make sure you have your medications, your flashlights, extra batteries, cell phone chargers, and some of your basic things, some food and water, some other things should your power go out,” he said.

“Let’s hope for the best here,” Evans said.

The coming days

Beyond Sunday, it will remain cold this week, Lee said, “but in some ways a little bit warmer than we have been now.”

But not “warm” warm.

“We’re actually looking at potentially cracking above freezing, most likely on Tuesday,” Lee said. But even then, the highs will only be in the lower 30s. And another shot of cold is forecast for later in the week into the following week.