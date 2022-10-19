The Philadelphia Fire Department will conduct a fire drill Thursday evening with sirens sounding throughout the city to encourage residents to practice home-escape plans and think about emergency preparedness, the department said.

Fire department personnel will activate vehicle sirens at 7:30 p.m.

Before the citywide drill, the department will conduct a simulated response at 6 p.m. at a home in Northeast Philadelphia to demonstrate a family using a practiced home escape as firefighters respond to the location.

For a family escape plan, residents should know two ways out of each room in a home, be able to get outside within two minutes, and have a family meeting place away from the home, the department said.

Residents who don’t hear the sirens should practice anyway, the department urged.

Homes should have smoke alarms installed on every level, including the basement, the department said.

Anyone who needs a smoke alarm can call the city’s 311 line and the fire department will install them for free.