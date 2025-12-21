There’s a chance of snow late Monday night into Tuesday, turning to rain

There’s a chance of snow for the Philadelphia region late Monday night into Tuesday, turning to rain by Tuesday morning, according to forecasters.

It will come at the end of what is forecast to be a relatively tranquil day on Monday, according to Zack Cooper, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The weather service forecast cool weather with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s, with an increase in clouds late in the day, Cooper said Sunday evening.

Cooper said the precipitation could move in around 1 a.m. Tuesday. It may start as snow, but by daybreak, it’s would turn into a mix of rain and snow before ending as rain later in the morning ending by around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Any snow may not stick much.

“It’s possible we can see basically a coating but under an inch expected areawide,” Cooper said.

That may affect some drivers Tuesday morning, but the weather service didn’t forecast widespread problems as of Sunday evening.

“It’s possible for sure that we have overnight lows that are below freezing,” Cooper said. “So if we were to get a period of snow, there could be a few slippery spots out there, but overall it looks to be relatively minor event.”