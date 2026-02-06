Former Sonder properties across Philly get new owners

Sonder, the buzzy short-term rental company, is no more. But some of its former properties across Philadelphia are taking on new lives.

At least three of Philly’s last five Sonder properties have new ownership and have already reopened or are about to as boutique short-term rentals.

Advertisement

The former competitor with Airbnb and Vrbo touted modern “apartment-style hotels” nationwide. In November, when Sonder announced it was closing, citing “severe financial constraints,” it marked a chance for local and national operators to swoop in and snag desirable properties.

As first reported by the Philadelphia Business Journal, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts partnered with the hospitality company Reside to reopen the Sonder property at 325 N. 13th St. in Callowhill in January. The 96-unit building is now called Heid Lofts by Reside.

The Queen Hotel at 628 S. Fifth St. in Queen Village is now being managed by Sosuite, a Philly-based short-term rental company that has taken over other previous Philly Sonder properties over the years. The 30-unit property reopened under Sosuite in November.

The Edison at 312 N. Second St. in Old City is working to reopen as a 24-unit rental property in the coming weeks under operator PHL Stays, the Business Journal reported. The company is run by Jake Tovey, who operates a similar business in Pittsburgh called Pittsburgh Furnished Rentals.

As for the remaining former Sonder haunts, The Arco at 1234 Locust St. in Midtown Village is still closed, while the Witherspoon Building at 130 S. Juniper St. in Center City is pivoting to become a traditional apartment building with a mix of 186 studio and multi-family units.

The conversions and takeovers reflect a larger pattern of property management companies expanding their portfolios in light of the Sonder closures, which impacted about 9,000 units across 40 cities and multiple countries, including Denver, San Francisco, London, Paris, and Philadelphia.