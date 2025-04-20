Man drives car into four people leaving South Philly Easter carnival

Four people — including a 3-year-old child — were injured after a 68-year-old man hit them with his car near a South Philadelphia carnival Saturday night, police said.

Just before 9 p.m., the man, whom police did not identify, was driving a 2004 silver Toyota when he had a medical emergency, police said, and he drove into the four people who were leaving the nearby Southeast Youth Athletic Association Easter Carnival, at the intersection of Seventh Street and Packer Avenue.

Medics took the driver to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for treatment. His condition was unknown Sunday.

The four people the driver struck had various degrees of injuries, including broken bones, police said. The 3-year-old suffered bruises to the head but was alert and talking, police said. All four were in stable condition, police said.