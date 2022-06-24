Two people were critically wounded in a quadruple shooting Thursday night in South Philadelphia, police said.

The shooting occurred just before 8:45 p.m. on the 1200 block of Bucknell Street, police said. The four male victims were transported by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Police said a gun, possibly dropped by one of the victims, was found at the scene.

The suspects were described as two males who ran off and then got into a car to flee, police said.