Two men were killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in South Philadelphia, police said.

The shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. on the 2700 block of Winton Terrace. A 33-year-old man shot multiple times throughout his body was transported by Philadelphia Housing Authority police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 4 p.m.

A 57-year-old man shot several times was taken by city police to Penn Presbyterian and was pronounced dead at 4:13.

Police reported no arrests and neither victim was identified pending family notifications. Police did say both men lived in the area.