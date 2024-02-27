31-year-old woman fatally shot in South Philadelphia, 2 suspects in custody

A 31-year-old woman was fatally shot Tuesday evening in South Philadelphia and two suspects each allegedly carrying a gun were apprehended a short time later, police said.

The motive for the shooting was still under investigation, but the woman had reported being the victim of a domestic violence incident about a week ago, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Around 6:55 p.m., the woman was shot in the head on the 2300 block of South Marshall Street near Mifflin Square Park, Small said. Police officers on patrol about a block away heard the gunfire and found the unconscious woman lying on the sidewalk.

Police transported the woman to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 7:10 p.m.

A nearby crime surveillance camera recorded two men heading west on Ritner Street away from the shooting scene and then entering a house on the 700 block of Ritner, then exiting, Small said.

Police officers pursued the men on foot and apprehended both, Small said. Each man allegedly was carrying a semi-automatic handgun.

At the shooting scene, police found four spent shell casings next to where the woman was shot, Small said.