The SS United States (finally) set to leave Philadelphia. Expect a traffic pause during rush hour

It’s allegedly really happening Wednesday: The SS United States is scheduled to leave South Philadelphia and set sail for the waters of Mobile, Ala.

There have been multiple delays and reschedulings in recent months due to logistical and weather concerns, but should everything go as planned, tugboats will begin to tow the former luxury ocean liner down the Delaware during low tide at approximately 12:51 p.m., according to the vessel’s owners in Okaloosa County.

Delaware River Port Authority spokesperson Mike Williams said he anticipates a brief traffic pause at the Walt Whitman Bridge between 12:45 and 1 p.m. and at the Commodore Barry Bridge between 4:45 and 5:45 p.m.

“These short pauses will help minimize driver distraction as the ship passes beneath the spans,” read a DRPA traffic advisory, though the timing is subject to change based on weather and river conditions.

The ship now makes a two-week trip to Mobile where it will undergo environmental remediation for about a year before it makes its way to the bottom of the Florida Panhandle coast for a passive retirement. Should all go as planned, the ship will ultimately enter its final chapter as an artificial reef.

The outcome is a decidedly unpopular move with history buffs and ship aficionados who long lobbied to have the vessel put back to work as a cruise ship or redeveloped into a floating hotel or other industrial use. The SS United States still holds the trans-Atlantic speed record, making it a marvel of American engineering.

Yet time and time again, the scrapyard seemed to draw closer than a ribbon cutting. No white knight ever did appear to restore the vessel’s once glittering ballroom and dilapidated sports deck. Letter-writing campaigns targeting politicians at every level and of every political stripe asking them to step in and save the ship were also unsuccessful. In a bipartisan move, or lack thereof, neither President Joe Biden nor Donald Trump responded to pleas from various groups to intervene.

A rent dispute between the ship’s previous stewards, the SS United States Conservancy, and its longtime landlord at South Philadelphia’s Pier 82 was the final straw, landing the ship in federal court. Landlord Penn Warehousing argued it was unfair for the parties to remain bound by an open-ended berthing agreement, considering neither party expected the vessel to remain in South Philadelphia for as long as it did.

The conservancy paid a daily rent set in 2011 through all those years and its landlord argued it should either be able to double the rent or evict the ship. A judge last year agreed the contract was outdated and ordered the conservancy to find an alternative, which stewards found in Okaloosa County, Fl.

The conservancy has made it no secret that giving up ownership of the ship to allow Okaloosa officials to turn it into “the World’s Largest Artificial Reef” was not its first choice. But 11th-hour pleas to elected officials across various states and the federal government yielded nothing beyond words of support.

Meanwhile, Okaloosa County tourism officials offered to not only buy the ship and take over rent at Pier 82, but committed to helping the stewards build a land-based museum that highlights the remaining pieces of the vessel, as well as archival material.

Okaloosa County purchased the ship for $1 million last fall and committed a further $9.1 million to clean, transport, and sink the vessel.

This is a developing story. Come back for a final recap of the ship’s decades in South Philadelphia.