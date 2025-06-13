A woman and two children have died in a Strawberry Mansion fire

A woman and two children have died after a house fire broke out in Strawberry Mansion on Friday morning, according to officials.

The fire occurred just before 5 a.m. when five people were inside a home on the 2500 block of N. Corlies Street. First responders found a woman dead on the second floor. Two children — a four-year-old and and a five-year-old died after being taken a local hospital. The names of the victims have not been released.

Another woman is in critical condition at Temple University Hospital after jumping from the window while holding another child, 6ABC reported. That child is in stable condition.

Officials confirmed that there were functional smoke alarms inside the home at the time of the fire, which was taken under control later Friday morning.

The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.

This is developing story and will be updated.