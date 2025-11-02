14-year-old shot in SEPTA’s Cecil B. Moore Station

A 14-year-old boy was shot twice on Saturday while in the Cecil B. Moore station of SEPTA’s Broad Street Line, Philadelphia police said.

Three people are in custody after the incident, including the suspectedshooter, Police Inspector D. F. Pace told reporters. He said police used SEPTA security cameras to identify those involved in the shooting, and made the arrests near the crime scene.

The shooting occurred at 8:30 p.m. on the southbound side of the subway, police said. The station serves the area around Temple University, and the university posted on social media shortly after the shooting, telling people to avoid the area.

The teen suffered two gunshot wounds to the hip, police said and was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was in stable condition.

“We do not feel that there is any additional threats or risk to the community, and particularly the student body here at Temple, based on what we have so far,” Pace said.

Police did not find a weapon at the scene, but Pace told reporters that police found shell casings and a magazine at the scene.

Police did not identify the victim or the persons of interest.

The investigation is ongoing, Pace told reporters.