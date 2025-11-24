What’s open and closed on Thanksgiving Day in the Philly area: Grocery stores, liquor stores, trash pickup, and more

Thanksgiving is almost here, and whether you’re putting the turkey in early, running out for last-minute butter, or realizing you forgot to buy wine (again), knowing what’s open — and what’s not — can save you a scramble.

From grocery stores and pharmacies to transit, trash pickup, and big-box retailers, here’s what’s open and closed in the Philadelphia region on Thanksgiving.

Grocery stores

Acme Markets

✅ Acme Markets locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Check your local store’s hours at local.acmemarkets.com.

Whole Foods

✅ Most Whole Foods locations will be open on Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Check your local store’s hours at wholefoodsmarket.com/stores.

Giant Food Stores

✅ Giant locations will be open between 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Check your local store’s hours at giantfoodstores.com/store-locator.

South Philly Food Co-op

✅ South Philly Food Co-op will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sprouts Farmers Market

✅ Sprouts will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Trader Joe’s

❌ Trader Joe’s stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Aldi

❌ Aldi will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Reading Terminal Market

❌ Reading Terminal Market will be closed.

Liquor stores

Fine Wine & Good Spirits

❌ If you need wine for dinner, make sure to get it before Thanksgiving Day. Fine Wine & Good Spirits will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 27.

Mail and packages

U.S. Postal Service

❌ Post offices are closed on Thanksgiving Day.

UPS, FedEx, and DHL

❌ UPS, FedEx, DHL are closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Banks

❌ Most, if not all, banks including TD Bank, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Chase Bank, and PNC Bank will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Transit

SEPTA

✅ SEPTA buses, trains, and trolleys will run on a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving. You can follow real-time updates on the agency’s System Status website, via TransitView on the SEPTA app, or on Bluesky at @SEPTA_Bus.

For more detailed information about route detours, check SEPTA’s System Status Page at septa.org.

PATCO

✅ PATCO will be running on a holiday schedule, which you can view at ridepatco.org.

Pharmacies

CVS

✅ All non-24-hour CVS locations will close early on Thanksgiving. Call your local store before visiting or view hours at cvs.com/store-locator/landing.

Walgreens

❌ All non-24-hour Walgreens locations will be closed for Thanksgiving Day. Check your local store’s hours at walgreens.com/storelocator.

Trash collection

❌ There is no trash or recycling pickup during Thanksgiving or Black Friday. Trash pickup will resume two days later than scheduled. To find your trash and recycling collection day, go to phila.gov.

Big-box retail

Costco

❌ Costco will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but reopen at 9 a.m. on Black Friday. Check your local Costco for Black Friday hours.

Target

❌ Target will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Lowe’s

❌ Lowe’s stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Home Depot

❌ Home Depot locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Walmart

❌ Walmart locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Shopping malls

❌ The Shops at Liberty Place will be closed on Thanksgiving and reopen at 7 a.m. on Black Friday.

❌ Fashion District Philadelphia won’t be opening on Thanksgiving, but will reopen on Black Friday at 10 a.m.

❌ Franklin Mall, King of Prussia Mall, and Cherry Hill Mall will be closed on Thanksgiving. On Black Friday, Franklin Mall will open at 10 a.m., King of Prussia Mall will open at 6 a.m., and Cherry Hill Mall will open at 7 a.m.