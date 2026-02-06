Philly teacher whose frozen car went viral gets free car from Carvana

After her frozen car garnered tens of millions of views on TikTok, Tianna Graham is getting a new car for free, gifted to her by Carvana whose car vending machine tower features prominently in the background of her videos.

Graham, a 24-year-old a fifth-grade math teacher at Community Academy of Philadelphia had a 2016 Honda Civic. The vehicle became thoroughly encased in ice following the snowstorm and arctic temperatures late last month.

On Tuesday Graham reached out to Carvana, hoping she could leverage the car tower’s inadvertent virality in her videos to get a discount on a new car. Carvana soon responded eager to help.

When Graham, a Fishtown resident, arrived at the facility on Friday afternoon with her mom and sister, she said she expected they’d offer her some percentage off one of their cars.

She was stunned to see a bright blue 2022 Honda Civic descend from the car vending machine with a big bow on it, school supplies inside and an ice pick, “which I guess I do need,” Graham laughed.

Carvana spokesperson Hayley Pollack confirmed Friday the car will be free of charge for Graham once all the paperwork is finalized.

“I was shocked, in disbelief,” Graham said of learning the car would be free. “It’s a beautiful car.”

The car is used and had about 28,000 miles on it, Graham said. She’s expecting to have it in her possession next week based on initial conversations with Carvana, she said.

She plans to take it for a spin for the first time next weekend to drive to Ocean City, Md., for a National Federation of the Blind convention, she said. Graham, whose sister is blind, said she’s currently pursuing her graduate degree to become a orientation and mobility specialist to help blind people learn to use canes.

“All things do happen for a reason,” Graham said she learned from this experience. “Anything bad that is happening, something good can always come out of it.”