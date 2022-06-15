Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Tori Kelly will join Jason Derulo and Ava Max in concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on July 4, Wawa Welcome America organizers announced Wednesday.

Kelly, whose career began on YouTube, was nominated for Best New Artist in 2016 and won two Grammy Awards for her gospel album in 2019.

The free, star-spangled concert — followed by a fireworks display over the Philadelphia Museum of Art — will cap off 16 days of Wawa Welcome America festivities, which are returning to the city in full-force after two years of dialed-back celebrations due to the pandemic. Derulo and Max had previously been announced as headliners.

» READ MORE: Jason Derulo and Ava Max will headline Wawa Welcome America’s return to the Parkway

Beginning with a block party on Juneteenth, the two weeks of 2022 celebrations include free museum admissions, neighborhood events, the return of the July Fourth parade, and a giveaway of 30,000 Wawa hoagies on Independence Mall.

» READ MORE: How the giant free hoagie from Wawa Hoagie Day gets made

Free concerts will feature performances by the Philly POPS, the U.S. Army Field Band, and gospel legend Yolanda Yvette Adams.

More information and a complete program of events can be found at welcomeamerica.com.