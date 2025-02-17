A falling tree killed a woman driving in Crescentville on Sunday night

A tree fell on a car driving in Northeast Philadelphia and killed the driver on Sunday night, police said.

Elizabeth Taylor, 65, was driving westbound on the 500 block of W. Hill Creek Drive in the city’s Crescentville section at approximately 6:09 p.m., when a tree fell on her car, according to police.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene within minutes, and pronounced her dead shortly thereafter.

Taylor lived very close to the scene of the crash. It was not clear whether she was leaving her home or returning when the incident occurred.

Police officials have not yet determined what caused the tree to fall, but Sunday night into Monday was extraordinarily windy in the region. Gusts reached up to 60 mph and a high-wind warning was in effect. Wind-related damage and power outages were reported throughout the Philadelphia region.