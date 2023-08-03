Link copied to clipboard
2 men fatally shot in Olney
Around 7:30 p.m., the two men were shot multiple times inside a residence on the 5900 block of North Third Street, police said.
Two men were killed by gunfire inside a home Thursday night in the city’s Olney section, police said.
Both men, ages 31 and 32, were transported by police to Einstein Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead a short time later.
Police reported no arrests in the case.