Skip to content
Link copied to clipboard

2 men fatally shot in Olney

Around 7:30 p.m., the two men were shot multiple times inside a residence on the 5900 block of North Third Street, police said.

File photo.
File photo.Read moreYONG KIM / Staff Photographer

Two men were killed by gunfire inside a home Thursday night in the city’s Olney section, police said.

Around 7:30 p.m., the men were shot multiple times inside a residence on the 5900 block of North Third Street.

Both men, ages 31 and 32, were transported by police to Einstein Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead a short time later.

Police reported no arrests in the case.

Published 