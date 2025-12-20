One killed, seven others injured in Upper Darby apartment fire Saturday

One person was killed and at least seven others were injured, including a firefighter, after a fire tore through an Upper Darby apartment Saturday, officials said.

Firefighters were called about 10:30 a.m. to a three-story building on the 3200 block of Township Line Road, in the Drexel Hill neighborhood, where the blaze had broken out in a second-floor apartment. The flames were contained to the apartment, but the heat, smoke, and water damaged nearby units, Upper Darby Township Fire Chief Nicholas Martin said in a news release.

Martin said one person died from their injuries after being hospitalized, and another was critically injured. Their identities have not been made public.

A firefighter was also hospitalized, but later released, for burn injuries sustained while rescuing two people from the apartment. At least five others suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and about 75 people were displaced from their homes, the news release said.

“Our thoughts are with the victims of this fire and their families during this tremendously difficult time,” Martin said in the statement.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.