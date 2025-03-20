Postal workers rally in Philly against possibility of privatization

Chris Lee Reg was watching TV when he heard of President Donald Trump’s hope to privatize the U.S. Postal Service. After 26 years working as a mail handler, he couldn’t believe it.

Holding a “U.S. mail not for sale” sign, Lee Reg was among more than 20 postal workers protesting against the idea of privatizing the Postal Service outside the Philadelphia Bulk Mail Center, in Bustleton, on Thursday. The rally was one of several actions taking place in cities nationwide.

“We’ll fight for our freedom because [USPS] is for the people. It’s always been about the people and it will continue to be about the people,” Lee Reg said, as vehicles slowed down and beeped in support.

The protest comes after Trump has expressed a desire to privatize the independent agency, and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy sent a letter to Congress last week announcing plans to eliminate 10,000 workers and billions of dollars from the Postal Service budget. DeJoy said the agency would work in conjunction with Elon Musk‘s Department of Government Efficiency.

“This is an effort aligned with our efforts, as while we have accomplished a great deal, there is much more to be done,” DeJoy wrote, according to the Associated Press.

Melanie Schultz, director of industrial relations for one of the local unions representing Postal Service workers, disagrees with that perspective, pointing out the loss of jobs would create a ripple effect in the local economy and possess a problem for rural areas in particular.

“Privatizing would probably mean the loss of decent union wages. It’s a scary uncertainty,” Schultz said. “This would be particularly tragic for rural areas because the public service is mandated to deliver to those areas, if private companies don’t deem it profitable, they won’t deliver.”

For Kim Miller, an American Postal Workers Union leader, the repercussions of privatization would be felt by everyone. “What happens to us will affect everyone that uses the post office, even if they don’t think it will,” Miller said.

“We do passports, think about Christmas time, the packages sent abroad to our soldiers, prescription deliveries, they all depend on us. We need to make sure that we protect the delivery of mail and the services that we offer through the post office and the sanctity of the mail,” she added.

As protesters rallied, customers began joining in.

Denise Rothenberg, 71, was dropping off some mail when she stumbled upon the protest. Upon hearing about the possible privatization, she immediately rejected the idea.

“It’s the post office. It’s been here for years. Everybody that’s here fighting for this has worked here for years and nobody should take that away from them, not Trump, not Musk,” Rothenberg said.

The Postal Service employs about 640,000 workers, including a significant number of veterans, like Lee Reg, according to Miller. The union also worries privatization could void existing labor agreements, she said.

“We need you to stand behind us because we’ve been there for you through rain, sleet, snow, or COVID. We delivered, we came through when you need us and we want you to stand behind us as we need you now in this fight,” Miller said.