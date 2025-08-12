A dangerous Philly street is getting safety improvements. Expect traffic delays until January

Vine Street, one of the city’s busiest and most dangerous corridors, is set to get a “road diet” and other safety upgrades over the next five months — a project that’s expected to cause major headaches for rush-hour drivers.

Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 18, on improvements stretching from Broad to 8th Streets. The work — expected to last through Friday, Jan. 16, 2026 — will likely cause traffic snarls in the area.

The biggest change: reducing the roadway from six travel lanes (three in each direction) to four, with two lanes on each side. South Broad Street will also gain a designated dual left-turn lane for drivers heading onto the Vine Street Expressway.

Pedestrians will receive sidewalk “bump-outs” at intersections to decrease the travel distance to the other side, pedestrian countdown signals, and ADA ramp reconstruction where needed.

Additionally, the eastbound Vine Street parking lane will be replaced with a buffered bike lane, from Broad to 8th streets.

This $8.5 million safety improvement project will help pave the way for additional safety features along Vine Street when the eventual “Chinatown Stitch” project caps I-676, creating more public space for pedestrians.

However, that project is currently in limbo after the Republican-led OBBBA revoked federal funds for capping the Vine Street Expressway.

Why is there bad traffic at Broad Street and Vine Street?

From Aug. 18, 2025 to Jan. 16, 2026, the intersection of Broad and Vine streets will experience major traffic delays during the weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

While safety improvement construction is underway, Vine Street, from Broad Street to 8th Street, will also be impacted during those times.

When will construction be done?

Vine Street safety improvements are expected to be completed by summer of 2026.