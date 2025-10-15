Philly’s oldest and youngest voters are begging you to register to vote this week

Carlotta Fareira, 93, has cast a ballot in every Philadelphia election since she could legally register to vote — which in her case was at 21 years old — having registered before the passing of the 26th Amendment, which lowered the age to 18.

Now, as the Oct. 20 deadline to register to vote in the upcoming election is just days away, the Germantown nonagenarian is urging her fellow neighbors to join the millions of other Pennsylvanians who are already registered.

“When you vote, you are involved in how the city runs and operates,” said Fareira, a former schoolteacher. “In my day, it was exciting because people brought children to the polls with them to introduce them to voting. It is one way, the best way, to be involved in what goes on in your community.”

Standing beside her was 18-year-old Caleem Spurgeon, a senior at Imhotep Institute Charter High School, who will do just as Fareira did nearly a century ago: vote in his first election.

“To me, voting isn’t just a right, it’s a responsibility,” Spurgeon said, who registered to vote with United Neighbors. “I believe one of the most powerful ways my generation can shape the future is voting. The issues we care about, like education, opportunity, and safety, all depend on what you vote for.”

While the majority of America’s youth support democracy, in Pennsylvania, only one in four 18-year-olds is registered to vote.

That’s why on Wednesday, less than three weeks from the Nov. 4 general election, the city and state’s top election officials and leaders gathered at Philadelphia’s City Commissioners warehouse in Northeast Philly.

Pennsylvanians have five days left to register to vote in the upcoming election. Additionally, local election officials are urging voters to confirm their voter registration status ahead of the deadline.

“If you’re unsure about your registration status, whether you want to update it, like changing a party, or because you’ve moved, or some life situation has changed, now is the time to do it before Oct. 20,” said City Commissioner Seth Bluestein.

Joining the City Commissioners were Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt, and Chief Deputy Mayor Sinceré Harris, alongside Lauren Cristella, president and CEO of the Committee of Seventy.

How to register to vote in Philadelphia

Voters can register to vote online, in person, or by mail.

Online: Register to vote at pavoterservices.pa.gov. Mail: Pick up or download a paper application (available in multiple languages), and mail the completed form to: Voter Registration Office, 520 N. Columbus Blvd., 5th Floor, Philadelphia, Pa. 19123 In-person: Register to vote at these locations: Voter Registration Office: 520 N. Columbus Blvd., 5th Floor, Philadelphia, Pa. 19123 Philadelphia County Board of Elections: City Hall, Room 142, 1400 JFK Blvd., Philadelphia, Pa. 19107 10 satellite election offices. (A full list at vote.phila.gov/seos) U.S. post offices Philadelphia public libraries State liquor stores PennDot photo license center (when you get or update a driver’s license) Other state government offices

Who can register to vote?

Adults who have been a U.S. citizen for at least one month before the next election, and have been living in Philadelphia for at least 30 days before the election, can register to vote in Philadelphia.