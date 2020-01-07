An eight-inch water main ruptured at 3rd and Arch Streets Tuesday, flooding some nearby basements and closing streets in the area.
The main break occurred about 10 a.m., spewing water into the street.
Laura Copeland, a Philadelphia Water Department spokesperson, said crews were working shut off the flow.
Water flooded the basements of at least three nearby businesses and Copeland said water department claims inspectors would visit the sites.
Third Street between Market and Arch Streets was closed, as was Arch Street between Second and Third streets, due to the main break.
It was not immediately known when the streets would be reopened.