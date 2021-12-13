A water main break on Monday morning caused a major outage in some Philadelphia neighborhoods, leaving residents in Chestnut Hill, Mount Airy, Roxborough, and West Oak Lane without water or with reduced water pressure.

A 30-inch transmission water main broke around 5 a.m. near the intersection of Cherokee Street and Hartwell Lane, causing the widespread outage, said Brian Rademaekers, spokesperson for the department. Any water main over 16 inches is considered a transmission main, which carries large amounts of water to other mains. That caused such a large area to be impacted by the outage, he said.

The department said pressure would be restored as it isolated the water main break.

“We’re working right now to isolate the main to get the pressure back up to get service back to the area,” said Rademaekers.

Crews had been sent out to find other water valves in the area of the break that could be shut off, cutting off pressure to the site of the water main break and returning pressure to the affected areas, he said.

Many residents complained on social media of having no water and reaching a dead-end on the phone when calling to report the service disruption. As crews work to isolate the break, Rademaekers said updates would be posted on the department’s Twitter, @PhillyH2O.

“At this point its just a matter of time,” he said. “There’s not much customers can do except wait.”