Man sues ACCT Philly and Fairmount Park Conservancy after dog attack resulted in partial amputation of his legs

A man who had both his legs partially amputated after he was attacked by a pack of dogs in West Fairmount Park in January has sued the Animal Care and Control Team of Philadelphia and the Fairmount Park Conservancy.

At the time, police said they responded around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 10 to a report of two men being attacked by a group of dogs in the area of 2200 Chamounix Drive. By the time police arrived, the men had been transported to hospitals by medics. A 61-year-old man who was the initial victim of the attack was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition, police said. A 60-year-old man was transported to Lankenau Medical Center, where he was reported in stable condition and was released later that day.

Advertisement

Peter Cahill, the plaintiff of the lawsuit filed Monday in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court, suffered multiple dog bites resulting in amputations of both legs below the knees, skin grafts on his upper right thigh and right forearm, nerve damage of the palm and fingers of his right hand, as well as mental and psychological trauma and significant medical expenses, the complaint says.

A spokesperson for ACCT Philly could not be reached for comment on the lawsuit. ACCT Philly is a nonprofit that provides shelter and animal-control services under a contract with the city.

A spokesperson for the Fairmount Park Conservancy declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.

Police at the time said the dogs were first reported shortly after 2:20 a.m. in the area of 3600 Chamounix Drive and a responding officer saw a pack of pit bulls and called ACCT Philly.

At least one ACCT Philly officer arrived and was attempting to capture the dogs when he was attacked and knocked to the ground, police said. One of the dogs then charged the police officer, who responded by firing his gun once and missed the dog, police said. One of the dogs was captured after the initial encounter, but the others could not be located, police said.

The attack on Cahill and the other man happened a few hours later. Later that day, at least one other dog was captured.

The complaint alleges that “the Animal Control Officer and possibly others were aware of reports that said dogs had previously been repeatedly returning to Fairmount Park.”

The complaint continues: “The Animal Control Officer and his team negligently abandoned the scene with the dangerous dogs still loose, constituting a threat to the health and welfare of the public.”

According to the complaint, a “Good Samaritan” saw Cahill lying on the side of the road, severely injured, and stopped to help. The other man then was attacked by the same dogs.

The complaint alleges that ACCT Philly violated its obligations under Pennsylvania law. ACCT Philly and the Fairmount Park Conservancy “had a duty to ensure the safety and protection of persons throughout Fairmount Park,” the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit, filed by Philadelphia firm Golkow Hessel LLC, is seeking a judgment of more than $50,000 along with any other financial relief determined by the judge.