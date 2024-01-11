Mother of 2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in West Philadelphia, police say

A 33-year-old mother of two was fatally shot Thursday night in what police say was an apparent murder-suicide in West Philadelphia.

Shortly before 5 p.m., police arrived on the 5400 block of Master Street to check on the well-being of a woman and man who had not been seen since 5 p.m. Wednesday, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The officers got no response after knocking on the front door of the residence, but then noticed a woman in the passenger seat of the man’s Chevrolet Camaro, Small said. She was dead, with a gunshot wound to her head.

Believing that the man was possibly inside the home, police declared a barricade. Homicide detectives obtained a search warrant for the house and SWAT officers gained access, Small said.

Police found the 35-year-old man in a second-floor bedroom, lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to his head and holding a gun, Small said.

The woman, who was not identified, had two children — ages 6 and 10 — but they were safe with relatives when police arrived, Small said.

The deceased couple were parents of the younger child, Small said.