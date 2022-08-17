Two people were hospitalized in extremely critical condition after being wounded in a quintuple shooting Tuesday night near a recreation center in West Philadelphia, police said.

Shortly before 7 p.m., at least four people in a white SUV fired more than 90 shots on the 300 block of North 57th Street next to the Shepard Recreation Center.

A 21-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were shot in the head. They were transported by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where they were listed in extremely critical condition.

A 22-year-old man shot in the right hand was reported in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian. Two males, ages 17 and 25, also were listed in stable condition at the hospital with graze wounds.

The SUV fled the scene and then crashed into a wall on the 200 block of Farson Street, police said. One suspect ran into a home on the 5000 block of Haverford and was arrested in the basement, police said. The second suspect hid under a trailer at Haverford and 50th Street and was also arrested. A third suspect also was apprehended.

Police found more than 90 spent shell casings and three handguns on 57th Street, said Capt. John Walker. Two of the guns belonged to shooting victims who had permits to carry concealed firearms. One of the shooters used a powerful semi-automatic rifle.