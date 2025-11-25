William Way LGBT Community Center will permanently close its historic Center City building in December. Services will continue elsewhere.

One of Philadelphia’s oldest hubs for the LGBTQ+ community will shut its doors in less than a month, as the half-century-old organization transforms its programming and moves on from its aging Spruce Street building.

The William Way LGBT Community Center (WWCC) will permanently close its 1315 Spruce St. headquarters on Dec. 18, the William Way board announced Monday. This will end the tenure of “a vital gathering space for trans and gender-diverse individuals” across the region and beyond, said officials, however, William Way intends to continue its services, research, and archival efforts elsewhere.

“While the building may be closing, our commitment to the community remains unwavering,” said Laura Ryan, cochair of William Way’s board. “Our board, staff, and community partners are actively finalizing plans that will guide the Center’s next chapter, and we look forward to sharing those details as soon as we can.”

The property was listed for sale earlier this year, but it was not known if there was a new owner at this time, said a spokesperson for William Way.

This decision follows years of redevelopment plans and failed fundraising efforts for the 175-year-old building that has served as the LGBTQ+ center’s hub since 1975. Last fall, the center briefly closed for inspection and emergency repairs, reopening a portion of the building in January 2025.

As of the board’s recent estimates, and after failing to fundraise enough capital for repairs, the aging pre-Civil War-era building still needs at least $3.5 million in immediate repairs, the board announced earlier this year.

“Our community deserves a space that is not only safe and affirming, but fully accessible and equipped to support our future,” chief operating officer at WWCC, Darius McLean, said in June. “The decision to move was not made lightly. It reflects our commitment to delivering programs with dignity and excellence, for today and future generations.”

Moving forward, William Way will operate less as a physical center for services but as a foundation spreading these programs across the city. “The heart of William Way has never been its walls. It’s the people, the programs, and the unwavering commitment to creating a space where LGBTQIA+ individuals are seen, valued, and safe,” said board cochair Dave Huting.

William Way officials confirmed no programs will be discontinued in this transition.

Some of its most vital programs will be continuing through the nearby Church of St. Luke and the Epiphany at 330 S. 13th St., around the corner from the William Way Center building. Starting Jan. 5, 2026, all of the center’s empowerment programs, including the Elder Initiative, Peer Counseling, and Trans Programs will operate out of St. Luke’s.

The center’s arts programs will live on through programming at partner organizations and other off-site locations through 2026. For instance, this January and February, Arleen Oshan’s Dead Dyke & Some Gay Men exhibition will be on display at the iMPeRFeCT Gallery in Germantown.

The John J. Wilcox, Jr. Archives and Library is one of the most important relocation efforts being undertaken, as the center needs to ensure its vast collection of LGBTQ+ history is preserved and ready for its “future home.” Officials for William Way said they have not finalized its new location. Until Dec. 18, the library will remain open for on-site browsing and returns. No materials can be checked out from this point on.

There will be a few final celebrations to enjoy at the William Way Center before its Gayborhood building is closed and transferred to the new buyer, according to the center. On Thanksgiving Day, from noon to 2 p.m., William Way is hosting a Giving Thanks Dinner and tree decorating event, featuring an LGBTQ+ sit-down meal and decorating the center’s holiday tree.

On Dec. 5, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the William Way Center will host “One Last Dance,” a celebratory evening honoring the many community members, milestones, and memories of the time-honored institution.