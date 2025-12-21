A woman and baby are shot in West Philadelphia, news reports say

A woman and an infant were shot in West Philadelphia’s Carroll Park neighborhood early Sunday, according to news reports.

Police said the shooting happened in the second floor bathroom of a house in the 1500 block of North Robinson Street around 4 a.m. Sunday, according to 6abc.

The woman was shot seven times and is in critical condition, while the infant was shot once in the leg and is stable condition, according to 6abc. NBC10 reported that the woman is the baby’s mother and the infant is 5 months old.

Police are looking for a suspect in connection with the shooting, according to the reports.