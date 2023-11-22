20-year-old man killed in Wynnefield Heights shooting

A 20-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday night in the city’s Wynnefield Heights section, police said.

Shortly before 8 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting on the 5200 block of Heston Street and found the unresponsive man lying in the street.

The man, who was shot under his chin and in the right side of his chest, was transported to Lankenau Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 8:14 p.m. His name was not released.

Two other unidentified men were seen running from the shooting and tossing two guns onto the roof of a warehouse as they fled, police said.

The guns were recovered as evidence.

Detectives were investigating whether the fatal shooting was connected to robberies committed in the area with victims being lured to the location, and whether the shooting victim Wednesday night was involved in the robberies as a perpetrator, police said.