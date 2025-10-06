After a weekend of losses, fans hope to bring the Phillies some comeback energy in Game 2

It was not Patty Leggett’s best weekend — her beloved Phillies stumbled in Game 1 of the National League division series, her treasured Eagles came up short against the Denver Broncos.

“I was lower than low,” said Leggett, 62.

Leggett woke up on Monday determined to do what it took to break the streak for Game 2. Naturally, she dug into her Christmas decorations, extracting two long lengths of iridescent red garland, and made sparkly rally boas for her and her sister, Beth McGarry. The two also applied temporary Phillies tattoos liberally.

“I needed some flare, and this is going to do the trick,” said Leggett, who traveled in from Wallingford to watch the game with her sister, 57, who lives in Aston. “We’re comeback fans.”

Next to Leggett, Melissa Corcoran of Gilbertsville agreed.

Corcoran said she was hoping for more active bats in the top of the Phillies’ lineup, but she was doing her best to bring the team luck in her own way.

“We never lose when I bring my tarot cards,” Corcoran said. “It brings the team good energy.”

After a tough Game 1 loss, the Citizens Bank Park energy felt different on Monday night — a little edgier, a little more nervous.

Rich Jumper and Dennis Curran said they understood the nerves, but were feeling fine.

“We’re fired up,” said Curran, 41, of Feasterville.

“I think we’re winning,” Jumper, 48, of Ivyland, said.

The Collins family of Lakeland, Fla. sure hoped so.

Parents Rachel and Chad woke their boys Easton, 12, and Levi, 9, up early on Monday morning with a surprise: they were boarding a plane to Philadelphia.

The Collinses live in the spring training home of the Detroit Tigers, but Levi latched into Bryce Harper, and turned the whole family into die-hard Phils fans. On Monday night, shoulder-to-shoulder with 45,000 fans, Levi, a pitcher himself, saw his first game.

Chad Collins thought Levi’s rookie luck — and sense of wonder — would bring the team luck. (Or else, he said.)

“This is a must win,” said Chad Collins. “It’s hard to win two in a row in LA.”

Even before she arrived at the stadium, Kei Williams, a Phillies fan from Delaware, was jittery. The stakes seemed higher after Saturday’s loss, she said.

But Williams hoped that would work in her team’s favor. Pressure? Bring it on.

“We’re Philly — this is who we are: we’re underdogs,” she said.