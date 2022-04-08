With his original royal blue lashes, smaller backside, longer snout and trademark kelly green fur, the original Phillie Phanatic is back, just in time for Phillies’ opening day Friday.

This is the first time the original design has graced Citizens Bank Park since 2019.

Amid a legal battle with the creators of the original mascot, the Phillies modified the Phanatic’s appearance just enough to be able to continue to use the iconic creature to hype up fans. The new costume was altered to include a bigger rump, shortened snout, feathery blue eyelashes, new shoes, and added wings.

Creators Bonnie Erickson and Wayde Harrison called the altered version an affront to their “intellectual property rights and Phillies fans everywhere.”

» READ MORE: Phake Phanatic pens a goodbye letter as Phillies revert to the original design

The Phillies sued Harrison and Erickson in August 2019, claiming that the two were threatening to make the Phillie Phanatic a “free agent” and withdraw from a 1984 copyright agreement that allowed the team to use the mascot “forever.”

But in October, a settlement was reached, which included the Phillies paying an undisclosed amount of money to the creators that now allows the Phillies to use either the new or old Phanatic.

“We welcome the original Phillie Phanatic back with open arms,” Phillies executive vice president David Buck said in a statement. “We are so proud of the 44-year history of the Phanatic and what the character means to the organization, to the City of Philadelphia and to Phillies fans everywhere. Our goal throughout this process was to come to an amicable solution that guaranteed the Phanatic could continue to entertain future generations of fans.”

» READ MORE: The Phillie Phanatic is thrilled to ditch his wings, court cases and ‘big butt,’ says his ‘best friend’

In 1978, after five years of creepy animatronic twins Phil and Phillis, the Phillies’ then-executive vice president, Bill Giles, decided to develop a new mascot. The team reached out to famed puppeteer Jim Henson, the creator of the Muppets, who recommended Erickson, an artist who had helped Henson design characters such as Miss Piggy and perma-hecklers Statler and Waldorf.

Harrison/Erickson came up with the character of the Phillie Phanatic. The firm entered into an agreement with the team in 1978 and then another in 1984.

For their part, Harrison and Erickson were happy to have the Phanatic back at Citizens Bank Park.

“Ever since we created the Phanatic in 1978, Philadelphia has been his home. We are thrilled to see the original Phanatic back where he should be, in Philadelphia, for the fans of the Phillies.”

» READ MORE: Phillies’ opening day outlook: Sunny with baseball likely