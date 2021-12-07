Four people were hospitalized in stable condition after being wounded in a shooting Monday night in the city’s Brewerytown section, police said.

The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. on the 1500 block of North 29th Street. The victims were taken by private vehicle to Temple University Hospital.

Police said a 17-year-old male was shot in the left ankle, and a 22-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder. An unidentified male was shot twice in the nose and another unidentified male was several times in his torso and right wrist.

Police reported no arrests and no other details.