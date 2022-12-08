The fatal shootings of a woman and man Wednesday night in the city’s Chestnut Hill section was being investigated as a possible murder and suicide, police said.

Around 9 p.m., police responded to the unit block of Bethlehem Pike near the Germantown Avenue shopping corridor and found the woman and man both with gunshot wounds. The woman had no signs of life and was pronounced dead at 9:29 p.m. by medics at the scene. Police transported the man to Chestnut Hill Hospital, where he later died.

Police said the man had a revolver with two spent rounds.

Police found two vehicles at the scene that were registered to the same address in Montgomery County.

No other details were immediately available.

Police also were investigating an earlier homicide that occurred shortly after 8 p.m. in North Philadelphia.

An unidentified man was found outside on the 1400 block of Cambridge Street with six gunshot wounds. He was taken by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:16 p.m.

Police recovered one firearm as evidence but no arrests were reported.