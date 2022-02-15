A 12-year-old girl was wounded by a stray bullet during a drive-by shooting late outside a corner store Tuesday afternoon in the city’s Feltonville section, police said.

Around 4 p.m., the girl was walking home from school and was about to enter Llanos Grocery at the corner of D and Wyoming Street when she was hit in the stomach by a bullet, said Captain John Walker.

The girl was was rushed by responding police to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where she was listed in stable condition.

The gunfire came from the rear window of a small red sedan that was heading east and then turned south on D Street, Walker said.

The target appeared to be a group of adults who were standing on the corner and the girl was an innocent bystander, Walker said.

No arrests were reported.

This is a developing story.