A 63-year-old woman was fatally struck in the city’s Oak Lane section Friday night by a vehicle that fled the scene, police said.

The woman was crossing the street along the 6300 block of Crescentville Road around 7:15 p.m. when she was hit by a silver vehicle, police said. The woman, who was not identified, was taken by medics to Einstein Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 7:21.

The vehicle was last seen heading north on Crescentville, police said.