A 3-year-old girl was fatally injured when she was accidentally struck by a vehicle in a parking-related accident Friday night in the city’s Holmesburg section, police said.

The girl was pinned against a wall by a private vehicle just before 8 p.m. on the 4000 block of Aldine Street near Frankford Avenue, police said. The girl was transported by medics to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 8:33 p.m.

Police said the girl’s grandmother had been operating the vehicle and forgot to set the transmission to park.

The incident was under investigation, police said.