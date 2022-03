Police on the scene of a fatal shooting on Germantown Avenue. Thursday, March 3, 2022. Read more

A 69-year-old man was fatally wounded in a shooting Thursday night in the city’s Germantown section, police said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 8:15 p.m. on the 5700 block of Germantown Avenue inside a Citizens Bank vestibule, police said.

The man, who was shot in the chest and abdomen, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Police reported no arrests. The victim was not identified.